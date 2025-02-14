Arts Playlist: Goldey-Beacom professor’s screenplay earns spot at international film festival

DPM's Martin Matheny explores 'Heroes From Heaven' with Goldey-Beacom College Professor Scott Glenn Listen • 8:43

A screenplay penned by a Goldey-Beacom College professor will be featured at the Beaufort International Film Festival next week.

Scott Glenn is a professor at Goldey-Beacom, where he teaches classes on entrepreneurship. He’s also an author, and his screenplay is an adaptation of his 2016 novel, “Heroes From Heaven.”

The novel, and the screenplay, is an apocalyptic tale inspired by scripture and by increasingly volatile times, Glenn says.

“The world's in turmoil, each continent has an evil leader," he said. "Each represents the seven deadly sins - each one of those leaders - and the world's hanging in the balance.”

Glenn says the message of the novel and the ensuing screenplay is meant to encourage people to be more compassionate and mindful of each other.

“The moral of the story, I would say, [is] we need to wake up as a society and take care of each other, not just the United States, but across the world," he said. "You know, taking care of the planet - it’s not just about money and everything - the planet and the people.”

While on a book tour for his 2016 novel, Glenn says, he stumbled into the world of film.

“I was actually doing a book signing in San Antonio, TX. While I was in San Antonio, people were filming an actual film," he said. "Someone approached me and asked me, was I an actor and I told them no, but I could be and the rest was history.”

That led to a connection with a Hollywood casting director and a desire to adapt his novel for the big screen.

Glenn’s screenplay was one of five chosen from hundreds of submissions for the Beaufort International Film Festival. He and his team are working on finding investors for the film with the hope of seeing it on the silver screen in the next year and a half.

