New leadership in Delaware politics brings early shifts and challenges

By Sarah Petrowich
Published February 7, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Delaware’s political scene is shifting, with new faces and fresh challenges reshaping the landscape.

January brought a new Governor and a new General Assembly to Dover – and with them storylines of change on multiple fronts.

What did we see in the first few weeks of the Meyer Administration and the 152nd General Assembly session?

This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Petrowich outlines the early actions and challenges of the First State’s new leadership as a new legislative session begins.

Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
