New leadership in Delaware politics brings early shifts and challenges
January brought a new Governor and a new General Assembly to Dover – and with them storylines of change on multiple fronts.
What did we see in the first few weeks of the Meyer Administration and the 152nd General Assembly session?
This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Petrowich outlines the early actions and challenges of the First State’s new leadership as a new legislative session begins.
DPM's Sarah Petrowich reports on the latest news and happenings in state politics