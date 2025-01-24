© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware addresses medical provider shortage with loan repayment program

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:55 AM EST
Stock Up
Since the Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program was introduced in 2022, it's distributed more than $1 million.

Delaware is facing a critical shortage of medical providers; everything from primary care doctors to psychiatrists and dentists.

To help bridge the gap and incentivize providers to both work and live in Delaware, the state Department of Health and Social Services launched the Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program, offering clinicians up to $50,000 a year in loan repayment. Since 2022, more than $1 million has been doled out.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Dr. Nancy Fan – Chair of the Delaware Healthcare Commission and OB/GYN with Trinity Health – and Certified Nurse-Midwife Angela Madariaga to learn more about the program and how it’s addressing the need for medical providers in the First State.

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
