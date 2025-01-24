Delaware addresses medical provider shortage with loan repayment program
Delaware is facing a critical shortage of medical providers; everything from primary care doctors to psychiatrists and dentists.
To help bridge the gap and incentivize providers to both work and live in Delaware, the state Department of Health and Social Services launched the Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program, offering clinicians up to $50,000 a year in loan repayment. Since 2022, more than $1 million has been doled out.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Dr. Nancy Fan – Chair of the Delaware Healthcare Commission and OB/GYN with Trinity Health – and Certified Nurse-Midwife Angela Madariaga to learn more about the program and how it’s addressing the need for medical providers in the First State.
DPM's Joe Irizarry outlines DHSS's loan repayment program with OB/GYN Dr. Nancy Fan and Certified Nurse-Midwife Angela Madariaga