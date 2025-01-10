Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches series of art classes for military veterans
The Delaware Division of the Arts is launching a series of art classes tailored specifically for military veterans.
The arts have proven to help veterans navigate the challenges of life after service and the Division's eight-week program offers more than just a creative outlet; it’s a space for connection, expression, and support.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Briana Henry – Community Engagement Program Officer for the Delaware Division of the Arts – to learn more about the classes and how the arts can benefit veterans.
DPM's Martin Matheny talks with Briana Henry of the Delaware Division of the Arts about its new art classes for veterans
