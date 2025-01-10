© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches series of art classes for military veterans

By Martin Matheny
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:40 AM EST
Stock Up
DDOA's 'CreatiVets' classes are free and open to veterans even if they don't have past experience making art.

The Delaware Division of the Arts is launching a series of art classes tailored specifically for military veterans.

The arts have proven to help veterans navigate the challenges of life after service and the Division's eight-week program offers more than just a creative outlet; it’s a space for connection, expression, and support.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Briana Henry – Community Engagement Program Officer for the Delaware Division of the Arts – to learn more about the classes and how the arts can benefit veterans.

DPM's Martin Matheny talks with Briana Henry of the Delaware Division of the Arts about its new art classes for veterans

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
