Delaware faces growing water concerns amid ongoing Northeast drought
Since September, much of the Northeast has been experiencing drought conditions, with some areas like Baltimore and Boston lacking anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Dec. 3, roughly 98% of the Northeast is abnormally dry and 23% is in a severe drought, impacting the drinking water of nearly 14 million people.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on the ongoing drought and the array of implications for the region.
