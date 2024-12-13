© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Delaware faces growing water concerns amid ongoing Northeast drought

By Sarah Petrowich
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:13 AM EST
Recent rain has helped the Northeast's drought, but it hasn't alleviated concerns about the impact on drinking water.
Delaware Public Media
Recent rain has helped the Northeast's drought, but it hasn't alleviated concerns about the impact on drinking water.

Since September, much of the Northeast has been experiencing drought conditions, with some areas like Baltimore and Boston lacking anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Dec. 3, roughly 98% of the Northeast is abnormally dry and 23% is in a severe drought, impacting the drinking water of nearly 14 million people.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich reports on the ongoing drought and the array of implications for the region.

DPM Reporter Sarah Petrowich examines the drought affecting Delaware and the Northeast region

The Green
Stay Connected
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich