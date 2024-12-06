Delaware's coastal economy thrives amid growing climate risks
The coastal economy in the First State is booming.
A new report from the University of Delaware outlines that between 2011 and 2021, Delaware’s coastal economy grew five times faster than the rest of the state.
But flooding, sea-level rise, and climate change threaten to put an end to said coastal economy, something that’s become a cornerstone to Delaware’s economic health.
Delaware Public Media Reporter Abigail Lee recently caught up with the report’s author James Rising – Assistant Professor in UD’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment – about the state of Delaware’s coastal economy.
UD Assistant Professor James Rising discusses the state of Delaware’s coastal economy with DPM's Abigail Lee