Delaware's coastal economy thrives amid growing climate risks

By Abigail Lee,
Kyle McKinnon
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
The state's coastal economy helps supplement and support businesses across Delaware, but it's at risk of ending.

The coastal economy in the First State is booming.

A new report from the University of Delaware outlines that between 2011 and 2021, Delaware’s coastal economy grew five times faster than the rest of the state.

But flooding, sea-level rise, and climate change threaten to put an end to said coastal economy, something that’s become a cornerstone to Delaware’s economic health.

Delaware Public Media Reporter Abigail Lee recently caught up with the report’s author James Rising – Assistant Professor in UD’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment – about the state of Delaware’s coastal economy.

UD Assistant Professor James Rising discusses the state of Delaware’s coastal economy with DPM's Abigail Lee

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. <br/><br/>She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
