Politics & Government
The Green

How the General Election results will affect Delaware’s political landscape

By Sarah Petrowich,
Tom Byrne
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST
Democrats failed to gain a supermajority in the Delaware House but maintained their long-standing simple majority in both chambers.
Delaware Public Media
The Green continues its breakdown of the fallout from Tuesday’s General Election in Delaware with a closer look at how the results will impact the state’s political landscape, especially in the General Assembly.

There will be a new Governor in Matt Meyer, along with a new Democratic House Speaker and a new Republican House Minority Leader. However, Democrats failed to pick up the two seats they needed to grab a House supermajority to go with the one they have in the state Senate.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Petrowich examines what to make of the statewide election results and what we might expect when lawmakers reconvene in January.

The Green
