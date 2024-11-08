Enlighten Me: Reading program aims to connect military service members with young students
On Veteran’s Day, more than 20,000 students in all 50 states will be treated to video stories read aloud by active-duty service members.
The ‘Story Time with a Service Member’ event, held by the nonprofit United Through Reading, gives young students the chance to connect with service members and highlights how crucial it is to keep our youth reading.
For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Melanie Sheridan – director of marketing and communications for United Through Reading – about ‘Story Time with a Service Member’ and teaching a child to love the act of reading.
