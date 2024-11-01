© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The Green

History Matters: Hannah Grantham explores new role as director of the Mitchell Center for African American Heritage

By Kyle McKinnon
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Delaware Historical Society
The Mitchell Center for African American Heritage in Wilmington has a new director.

The Delaware Historical Society named Hannah Grantham the new Director of the Jane and Littleton Mitchell Center for African American Heritage.

The Mitchell Center works to promote the history of Delaware’s African Americans and Grantham comes to the Center with an extensive background in musicology and museum work; most recently at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Grantham to discuss her new role.

Hannah Grantham talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about her new role as Director of the Mitchell Center for African American Heritage

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
