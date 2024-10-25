History Matters: Exploring the haunted history of Delaware
Settlers and Native Americans were living on the land now known as Delaware long before it officially became a state in 1787.
So the area has had quite a while to stock up on stories of ghosts and hauntings between then and now.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Josh Hitchens, author of “Haunted History of Delaware” and “Eerie Delaware,” for a deep dive into the First State’s haunted history.
