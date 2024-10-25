© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The Green

History Matters: Exploring the haunted history of Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 25, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
The Rockwood Mansion in Wilmington allegedly has more than 30 'entities' throughout the house.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
The Rockwood Mansion in Wilmington allegedly has more than 30 'entities' throughout the property.

Settlers and Native Americans were living on the land now known as Delaware long before it officially became a state in 1787.

So the area has had quite a while to stock up on stories of ghosts and hauntings between then and now.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Josh Hitchens, author of “Haunted History of Delaware” and “Eerie Delaware,” for a deep dive into the First State’s haunted history.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines Delaware's haunted history with local author Josh Hitchens

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon