Arts Playlist: Biggs final exhibit of the year blends hip-hop imagery with Japanese folklore
The Biggs Museum of American Art is closing out the year with an exhibition from American painter Rozeal.
Best known for her contemporary work, Rozeal sets herself apart through her unique style of blending traditional ukiyo-e print techniques with Japanese folklore, geisha, kabuki, and samurai imagery, as well as hip-hop and Black culture references.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Biggs curator Laura Fravel for more on Rozeal and the new exhibit.
