Making sense of DIAA’s decision to move championship sites and the University of Delaware’s response
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association recently announced it is moving the state’s high school football and field hockey championship games away from the University of Delaware – primarily citing the costs of holding football title games at Delaware Stadium and the field hockey final at UD’s Rullo Stadium.
But some bitterness seems to be lurking beneath what seems to be a straightforward financial decision, with UD posting publicly on social media its disappointment with the move and laying out how much profit DIAA made last year with those events in Newark.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Bryne examines the decision and what lies ahead with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini.
Sportswriter Kevin Tresolini breaks down DIAA’s decision to move championship sites away from the University of Delaware with DPM's Tom Bryne