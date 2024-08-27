© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Races to Watch: Longtime incumbent Bill Bush challenged in 29th House District by Monica Shockley Porter

By Abigail Lee
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
(left to right) Monica Shockley Porter and State Rep. Bill Bush are vying for the 29th House District seat in the Sept. 10th Democratic primary.
Delaware Public Media
(left to right) Monica Shockley Porter and State Rep. Bill Bush are vying for the 29th House District seat in the Sept. 10th Democratic primary.

For the first time since winning the 29th House District seat in Kent County, Democratic State Rep. Bill Bush must earn his spot on the November general election ballot. Bush and Monica Shockley Porter face off for that spot in the September 10th Democratic primary.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee reports on the 29th House District race and where both candidates stand on key issues.

DPM's Abigail Lee examines the 29th House District race

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. <br/><br/>She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
