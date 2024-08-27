Races to Watch: Longtime incumbent Bill Bush challenged in 29th House District by Monica Shockley Porter
For the first time since winning the 29th House District seat in Kent County, Democratic State Rep. Bill Bush must earn his spot on the November general election ballot. Bush and Monica Shockley Porter face off for that spot in the September 10th Democratic primary.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee reports on the 29th House District race and where both candidates stand on key issues.
