ChristianaCare is first in state to offer ultrasound treatment for essential and Parkinson's tremor
ChristianaCare is the first health care provider in Delaware to offer an FDA-approved focused ultrasound treatment for people suffering from essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.
A better alternative for patients who aren’t responding well to traditional methods, this new treatment, called MR-guided focused ultrasound, uses sound wave energy to remove areas of brain tissue that are the source of the tremor.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Dr. Justin Martello – Director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Programs, and Focused Ultrasound Program at ChristianaCare – to learn more about the ultrasound treatment.
ChristianaCare Dr. Justin Martello discusses a new ultrasound treatment for people suffering from debilitating tremors with DPM's Joe Irizarry