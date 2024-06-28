© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

ChristianaCare is first in state to offer ultrasound treatment for essential and Parkinson's tremor

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 28, 2024 at 8:04 AM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

ChristianaCare is the first health care provider in Delaware to offer an FDA-approved focused ultrasound treatment for people suffering from essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.

A better alternative for patients who aren’t responding well to traditional methods, this new treatment, called MR-guided focused ultrasound, uses sound wave energy to remove areas of brain tissue that are the source of the tremor.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Dr. Justin Martello – Director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Programs, and Focused Ultrasound Program at ChristianaCare – to learn more about the ultrasound treatment.

ChristianaCare Dr. Justin Martello discusses a new ultrasound treatment for people suffering from debilitating tremors with DPM's Joe Irizarry

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
