© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Green

What to expect from Delaware’s new Highway Safety Unit

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
Delaware State Police have created a new 11-person Highway Safety Unit dedicated to statewide traffic enforcement.
Delaware Public Media
Delaware State Police have created a new 11-person Highway Safety Unit dedicated to statewide traffic enforcement.

Summer officially begins this week and that means one of the busiest travel periods of the year is here as people hit the road for vacations.

In Delaware, the state police have created a new Highway Safety Unit in an effort to cut down on car accidents and incidents and to educate the public on driving safety.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Sgt. Lloyd McCann and Master Corporal Lewis Briggs with the state police about the Highway Safety Unit and how it plans to make First State roadways safer.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Sgt. Lloyd McCann and Master Corporal Lewis Briggs about the Highway Safety Unit

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon