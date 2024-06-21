What to expect from Delaware’s new Highway Safety Unit
Summer officially begins this week and that means one of the busiest travel periods of the year is here as people hit the road for vacations.
In Delaware, the state police have created a new Highway Safety Unit in an effort to cut down on car accidents and incidents and to educate the public on driving safety.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Sgt. Lloyd McCann and Master Corporal Lewis Briggs with the state police about the Highway Safety Unit and how it plans to make First State roadways safer.
