© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: Local author explores early years of the Air National Guard

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT
Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr.'s new book “The Air National Guard."
Kennard Wiggins Jr.
Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr.'s new book “The Air National Guard."

The Air National Guard we know today, a crucial reserve sector of the U.S. Air Force, used to be known as nothing more than a ‘flying club’ for World War II veterans.

That was back during its early years in the mid-20th century, and in his new book “The Air National Guard,” Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr. chronicles how the Guard evolved into an operational force during the Korean War and the so-called ‘Jet Age.’

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Brigadier General Wiggins to learn more about the Air National Guard’s transformative years.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the early years of the Air National Guard with veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr.

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon