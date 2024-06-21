History Matters: Local author explores early years of the Air National Guard
The Air National Guard we know today, a crucial reserve sector of the U.S. Air Force, used to be known as nothing more than a ‘flying club’ for World War II veterans.
That was back during its early years in the mid-20th century, and in his new book “The Air National Guard,” Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr. chronicles how the Guard evolved into an operational force during the Korean War and the so-called ‘Jet Age.’
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Brigadier General Wiggins to learn more about the Air National Guard’s transformative years.
