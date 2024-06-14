Arts Playlist: ‘Paintings from the Collection’ at the Delaware Art Museum
The Delaware Art Museum recently unveiled its latest exhibition ‘Paintings from the Collection,’ showcasing diverse abstract works, landscapes, and eclectic styles.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Head Curator Margaret Winslow for more on ‘Paintings from the Collection.’
Curator Margaret Winslow previews the Delaware Art Museum's latest exhibit ‘Paintings from the Collection' with DPM's Karl Lengel
