© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: ‘Paintings from the Collection’ at the Delaware Art Museum

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
Achilles Child, 2021, Rebecca Raubacher (left) and Christian and Ivy, 2011, Mary Beth McKenzie (right) in the ‘Paintings from the Collection’ exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum.
Kyle McKinnon, DPM
/
Delaware Art Museum
Achilles Child, 2021, Rebecca Raubacher (left) and Christian and Ivy, 2011, Mary Beth McKenzie (right) in the ‘Paintings from the Collection’ exhibit.

The Delaware Art Museum recently unveiled its latest exhibition ‘Paintings from the Collection,’ showcasing diverse abstract works, landscapes, and eclectic styles.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Head Curator Margaret Winslow for more on ‘Paintings from the Collection.’

Curator Margaret Winslow previews the Delaware Art Museum's latest exhibit ‘Paintings from the Collection' with DPM's Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon