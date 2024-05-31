© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
History Matters: How Delaware is celebrating the bicentennial of Lafayette’s tour of America

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 31, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT
George Washington and Lafayette at the Battle of Brandywine, circa 1825, oil on canvas by John Vanderlyn.
Courtesy of the Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa, OK.
Two hundred years ago in 1824, the Marquis de Lafayette, one of the heroes in America’s fight for independence during the Revolutionary War, began a 13-month “Guest of the Nation” tour of all of the then 24 states, including Delaware.

To commemorate the bicentennial of Lafayette’s return to America, hundreds of events have been planned across the U.S. and in France to celebrate and educate the public about both Lafayette and France’s role in our war for independence.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with historian Kim Burdick – Resident Site Manager for the Historic Hale-Byrnes House – for a chat about Lafayette’s return.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with historian Kim Burdick about the bicentennial of Lafayette’s tour of America

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
