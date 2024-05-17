The Green – May 17, 2024

Georgetown mayoral election offers a snapshot of one community’s struggle with housing and homelessness

Incumbent Georgetown Mayor Bill West narrowly won reelection to a sixth term, eking out a 34-vote victory over former Third Ward councilwoman Angela Townsend.

But the dust has yet to fully settle in Georgetown, a community struggling to navigate Delaware’s homelessness crisis and housing shortage squarely in the public eye.

This week, contributor Paul Kiefer examines how debate during the Georgetown mayoral election offers insight into the town’s approach toward homelessness.

Contributor Paul Kiefer examines how debate during the Georgetown mayoral election offers insight into the town’s approach toward homelessness Listen • 7:27

Understanding the mental health challenges of aging and how Delaware is helping seniors

Delaware has one of the oldest populations in the country, with nearly a quarter of Delawareans now at least 65-years-old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Although people are aware of the physical challenges of aging, what about our mental health?

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison – President of the Psychiatric Society of Delaware and consultant to Beebe Healthcare – to learn more about the unique mental health issues that older adults grapple with.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Geriatric Psychiatrist Dr. James Ellison about the mental health challenges seniors face Listen • 13:41

Work to give the historic Jester Farmhouse new life nears completion

A historic building in New Castle County is about to come back to life with a new purpose.

After years of fits and starts, the Jester Farmhouse in Brandywine Hundred is poised to become home to a community art program. It’s the culmination of decades-long efforts to find a use for the building and the land around it.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the effort to bring the Jester Farmhouse back to life and its new purpose.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on efforts to bring the Jester Farmhouse back to life and its new purpose Listen • 9:11

History Matters: First State National Historical Park unveils its new Visitors Center

The First State National Historical Park has an official Visitors Center.

Since its creation a decade ago, the Park has been without any kind of welcome center, which can help visitors orient themselves and provide a sense of place.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne stopped by the visitors center inside Historic New Castle Sheriff's House and spoke with Park Superintendent Joshua Boles about the new center and ongoing development and interpretation of Delaware’s unique multi-site National Park.