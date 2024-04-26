The Green – April 26, 2024

Delaware lawmakers consider new bill that creates a framework to buy offshore wind energy

The First State is taking another significant step toward purchasing some of the electricity from future offshore wind farms.

Last December, DNREC released a report calling on the General Assembly to pass a law authorizing the state to procure offshore wind power. That legislation, known as the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024, was introduced last week with hopes of getting it passed before the end of this year’s session.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 and the chances it will be approved.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer at the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 Listen • 12:56

A field guide to birdwatching in Delaware

Birding is more than just looking to the sky or watching birds at a backyard feeder. The popular American pastime emphasizes conservation of wetlands and wildlife areas that attract and shelter birds.

In the First State, known as one of the best places in the country to birdwatch, the Delaware Ornithological Society holds its annual Bird-A-Thon fundraiser from May 4-12 to support habitat preservation and conservation.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with the Delaware Ornithological Society President Michael Moore to discuss this year’s Bird-A-Thon event and birding in Delaware.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses First State birdwatching with the Delaware Ornithological Society President Michael Moore Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: A conversation with Delaware’s Master Fellow award winner Mark Hagerty

The Delaware Division of the Arts is showcasing the work of 20 artists awarded fellowships this year.

The “Award Winners XXIV ” exhibit features a wide variety of art and this year’s winner of the Master Fellow award is instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Hagerty on this edition of Arts Playlist to chat about his work and what it means to be named this year’s Master Fellow.

Instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty chats with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about winning the Master Fellow award Listen • 11:26

History Matters: ‘Delaware from Railways to Freeways’ and how the 19th century shaped the First State

First State historian and author David Tabler’s new book focuses on the unique, unusual, and lesser-known aspects of Delaware’s past.

In “Delaware from Railways to Freeways,” Tabler offers dozens of stories and historical photos from Delaware in the 19th century, including a first-of-its-kind 1874 peach sorter and the crawlspace in the Corbit-Sharp House where Quaker abolitionists Daniel and Mary Corbit hid a fugitive slave in 1845.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tabler about the book and the people, places, and ideas that have shaped Delaware.