History Matters: ‘Delaware from Railways to Freeways’ and how the 19th century shaped the First State
First State historian and author David Tabler’s new book focuses on the unique, unusual, and lesser-known aspects of Delaware’s past.
In “Delaware from Railways to Freeways,” Tabler offers dozens of stories and historical photos from Delaware in the 19th century, including a first-of-its-kind 1874 peach sorter and the crawlspace in the Corbit-Sharp House where Quaker abolitionists Daniel and Mary Corbit hid a fugitive slave in 1845.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tabler about the book and the people, places, and ideas that have shaped Delaware.
