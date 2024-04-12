A More Just Delaware podcast: Brown v. Board of Education and equity in the classroom
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this second episode, historian, writer, and Black history educator Kathy Trusty examines the landmark Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court decision, its connections to Delaware, and how using the courts to advance the cause of delivering equity in education continues.
