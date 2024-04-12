© 2024 Delaware Public Media
A More Just Delaware podcast: Brown v. Board of Education and equity in the classroom

By Tom Byrne
Published April 12, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
The second episode of A More Just Delaware features Black history educator Kathy Trusty.
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this second episode, historian, writer, and Black history educator Kathy Trusty examines the landmark Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court decision, its connections to Delaware, and how using the courts to advance the cause of delivering equity in education continues.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
