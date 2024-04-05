The Green – April 5, 2024

Horseshoe crab sanctuary advocates say DNREC must enforce harvesting rules

The annual horseshoe crab spawning season is approaching and a number of conservationists are urging Delaware environmental officials to step up enforcement of a ban on horseshoe crab harvesting.

The call for the First State to effectively enforce its harvesting rules comes after a handful of harvesters violated the rules at Kitts Hummock in 2023.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines the response to the violations at Kitts Hummock and what to expect this year.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on horseshoe crab harvesting in Delaware Listen • 11:42

A Delaware guide to the total solar eclipse: Path, time, and solar glasses

This Monday, April 8th, millions will gather across the U.S. to witness the first total solar eclipse in seven years.

Although the First State isn’t in the coveted path of totality, Delawareans will still experience a partial eclipse, if the weather holds up.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon checks in with University of Delaware assistant professor of physics and astronomy Sally Dodson-Robinson to learn about the total solar eclipse and where to view the rare cosmic event.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with UD professor Sally Dodson-Robinson about the total solar eclipse Listen • 14:27

Arts Playlist: ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ at the Delaware Art Museum

Artistic spaces have historically excluded people of color; such artists have always existed, but the art world hasn’t always acknowledged them.

That’s been particularly apparent for Black women and to showcase their presence in American art over the past two centuries, the exhibit "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art" is now open at the Delaware Art Museum.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to discuss the exhibit and representation in art.

Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews ‘There Is a Woman in Every Color’ with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 7:26

History Matters: How Robert Kirkwood and Peter Jaquett became ‘Delaware Patriot Heroes’

Robert Kirkwood and Peter Jaquett were more than just contemporaries serving in the Delaware Continental Regiment during the American Revolution, they were close ‘battle buddies’ who fought alongside each other for nearly eight years.

To document their time together on and off the battlefield, Delaware Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins Jr. wrote “Delaware Patriot Heroes.”

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Brigadier General ‘Ken’ Wiggins for a closer look at the intertwined lives of Kirkwood and Jaquett.