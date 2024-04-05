© 2024 Delaware Public Media
A Delaware guide to the total solar eclipse: Path, time, and solar glasses

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:13 AM EDT
A group of people watch the last total solar eclipse in 202
Stock Up
A group of people watching the last total solar eclipse in 2017. This year's eclipse is expected to be wider and last longer.

This Monday, April 8th, millions will gather across the U.S. to witness the first total solar eclipse in seven years.

Although the First State isn’t in the coveted path of totality, Delawareans will still experience a partial eclipse, if the weather holds up.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon checks in with University of Delaware assistant professor of physics and astronomy Sally Dodson-Robinson to learn about the total solar eclipse and where to view the rare cosmic event.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
