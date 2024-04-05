A Delaware guide to the total solar eclipse: Path, time, and solar glasses
This Monday, April 8th, millions will gather across the U.S. to witness the first total solar eclipse in seven years.
Although the First State isn’t in the coveted path of totality, Delawareans will still experience a partial eclipse, if the weather holds up.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon checks in with University of Delaware assistant professor of physics and astronomy Sally Dodson-Robinson to learn about the total solar eclipse and where to view the rare cosmic event.
