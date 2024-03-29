© 2024 Delaware Public Media
History Matters: ‘Lost Delaware’ and uncovering the First State’s forgotten history

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
Shown in 1926, Woodlawn in Smyrna was built for merchant G.W. Cummins, one of Kent County’s wealthiest men. Also known as the Thomas England House, it was demolished for development in 2017.
Delaware Public Archives
Shown in 1926, Woodlawn in Smyrna was built for merchant G.W. Cummins, one of Kent County’s wealthiest men. Also known as the Thomas England House, it was demolished for development in 2017.

Famed astronomer Carl Sagan once said 'You have to know the past to understand the present,’ but what if some of that past is lost to the passage of time?

In their new book "Lost Delaware," former First State journalists Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge shine a light on dozens of long-forgotten pieces of Delaware history relegated to memories and lore until now.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Kipp and Shortridge to talk about "Lost Delaware” and the parts of First State history that may not be getting their due.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge about their new book 'Lost Delaware'

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
