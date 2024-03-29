History Matters: ‘Lost Delaware’ and uncovering the First State’s forgotten history
Famed astronomer Carl Sagan once said 'You have to know the past to understand the present,’ but what if some of that past is lost to the passage of time?
In their new book "Lost Delaware," former First State journalists Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge shine a light on dozens of long-forgotten pieces of Delaware history relegated to memories and lore until now.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Kipp and Shortridge to talk about "Lost Delaware” and the parts of First State history that may not be getting their due.
