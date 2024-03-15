© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

UD research finds exercise-based video games offer benefits for autistic children

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:26 AM EDT
Reed, a 10-year-old boy with autism (left), plays with the Nintendo Ring Fit alongside research assistant Jacob Corey (right) at the University of Delaware's Move 2 Learn Innovation Lab.
University of Delaware
Playing video games and so-called ‘exergaming’ is an effective way of engaging children with autism.

That’s according to a new University of Delaware study, which found video games with built-in physical activity components can improve motor skills, movement, and overall quality of life for those on the spectrum.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with UD physical therapy professor Anjana Bhat to discuss ‘exergaming’ and engaging kids with autism.

UD professor Anjana Bhat explores ‘exergaming’ and engaging kids with autism with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
