UD research finds exercise-based video games offer benefits for autistic children
Playing video games and so-called ‘exergaming’ is an effective way of engaging children with autism.
That’s according to a new University of Delaware study, which found video games with built-in physical activity components can improve motor skills, movement, and overall quality of life for those on the spectrum.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with UD physical therapy professor Anjana Bhat to discuss ‘exergaming’ and engaging kids with autism.
