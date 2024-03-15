The Green – March 15, 2024

Why chronic absenteeism is rising in schools and Delaware’s response

It’s been four years since the COVID-19 pandemic first started, keeping students out of the classroom and learning online for some time.

But even when students returned to in-person learning, it appears attitudes about going to school every day had changed; chronic absenteeism in the U.S. has spiked, nearly doubling since 2020.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis – who recently wrote about absenteeism – and Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick for more on chronic absenteeism and how Delaware is addressing it.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses absenteeism with reporter Alec MacGillis and Secretary of Education Mark Holodick Listen • 12:42

UD research finds exercise-based video games offer benefits for autistic children

Playing video games and so-called ‘exergaming’ is an effective way of engaging children with autism.

That’s according to a new University of Delaware study, which found video games with built-in physical activity components can improve motor skills, movement, and overall quality of life for those on the spectrum.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with UD physical therapy professor Anjana Bhat to discuss ‘exergaming’ and engaging kids with autism.

UD professor Anjana Bhat explores ‘exergaming’ and engaging kids with autism with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry Listen • 11:56

Arts Playlist: National Ballet Competition brings more than 200 dancers to Wilmington

Hundreds of dancers from all over the country competed this past weekend in the sixth annual National Ballet Competition in downtown Wilmington.

Student dancers ranging from 9 to 19-years-old performed for an international panel of dance professionals at The Grand Opera House.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the competition’s Managing Director Taylor Ciampi, and dancers Keira Green – Gold Medalist in the Junior Category – and Kaelynne Moore – Silver Medalist in the Senior Category and winner of Best Contemporary and Most Inspirational Performer – to learn more about the weekend’s performances.

Taylor Ciampi, Keira Green, and Kaelynne Moore chat with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about the National Ballet Competition Listen • 9:57

Enlighten Me: University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt named a finalist for the NPR College Podcast Challenge

University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt is a finalist in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.

Hunt’s podcast Dear Little Sister revolves around her younger sister’s decision to join the military, and how it brought her family closer and changed Hunt's understanding of being American.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Hunt to talk about her podcast and being named one of 10 finalists in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.