Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt named a finalist for the NPR College Podcast Challenge

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt is one of 10 finalists in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.
Delaware Public Media
University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt is a finalist in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.

Hunt’s podcast Dear Little Sister revolves around her younger sister’s decision to join the military, and how it brought her family closer and changed Hunt's understanding of being American.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Hunt to talk about her podcast and being named one of 10 finalists in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD junior Trinity Hunt about 'Dear Little Sister'

Visit Trinity Hunt's SoundCloud for more information on the Dear Little Sister podcast.

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
