Enlighten Me: University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt named a finalist for the NPR College Podcast Challenge
University of Delaware junior Trinity Hunt is a finalist in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.
Hunt’s podcast Dear Little Sister revolves around her younger sister’s decision to join the military, and how it brought her family closer and changed Hunt's understanding of being American.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Hunt to talk about her podcast and being named one of 10 finalists in the NPR College Podcast Challenge.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD junior Trinity Hunt about 'Dear Little Sister'
Visit Trinity Hunt's SoundCloud for more information on the Dear Little Sister podcast.