The Green – March 1, 2024

Delaware’s road to launching a recreational marijuana industry

Delaware’s work to create a legal recreational marijuana industry is well underway.

Leading those efforts is recently-appointed Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe, who is working to finalize recreational market regulations. Another key voice is Democratic State Rep. Ed Osienski, the primary sponsor of last year’s recreational marijuana legalization bill. He’s pursuing further legislation to expand access to medical marijuana and help kickstart the recreational market.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich sits down with Commissioner Coupe and Rep. Osienski to discuss the timeline for recreational marijuana, upcoming cannabis bills, and other issues.

Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe and Rep. Ed Osienski discuss recreational marijuana with Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich Listen • 15:25

Will snow days be left out in the cold in the First State?

Earlier this year, Delaware saw its first significant snowfalls in some time, enough to affect kids getting to school.

In the past, that would mean a snow day – an unscheduled day off for students. But this time, that wasn’t the case for all students in the First State. Some still “went to school” online.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick explores how districts statewide are navigating the choice between giving kids a day off or implementing virtual learning when wintry weather hits.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick reports on how remote learning is affecting the future of snow days Listen • 8:42

Arts Playlist: “Every Leaf & Twig” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

A new exhibition, “Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination,” is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

The exhibit centers on Andrew Wyeth’s unique interest in plant life and most of the 40 watercolors and drawings on view have never been exhibited before.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by William Coleman – the Brandywine’s Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center – to learn more about “Every Leaf & Twig.”

Brandywine curator William Coleman previews the “Every Leaf & Twig" exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:41

Enlighten Me: Former Amazon Exec. Kristi Coulter details career at the tech giant in ‘Exit Interview’

Amazon is one of the largest employers in Delaware, let alone the entire world, but little is known about how it operates or the people who make up the tech giant outside of founder Jeff Bezos.

That is, until now; after spending 12 years at Amazon, Kristi Coulter wrote about her time there as one of its only female executives in her new book "Exit Interview: The Life and Death of my Ambitious Career."

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Coulter about her experience working at Amazon.