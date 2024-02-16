© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Comedian Dan Bell’s Dream Big Performing Arts Center sees early success in Delmar

By Karl Lengel
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST
The Dream Big Performing Arts Center sign.
Comedian Dan Bell’s new multi-purpose performance center in Delmar is drawing sell-out crowds since opening its inaugural season in early January.

The Dream Big Performing Arts Center mainly hosts stand-up comedians but hopes to offer a variety of performing acts in the near future.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by RJ Jackson – one of several regional comedians working with Bell to book ‘Dream Big’– for a chat about the new center.

Comedian RJ Jackson chats with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about the new Dream Big Performing Arts Center

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
