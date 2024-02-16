Arts Playlist: Comedian Dan Bell’s Dream Big Performing Arts Center sees early success in Delmar
Comedian Dan Bell’s new multi-purpose performance center in Delmar is drawing sell-out crowds since opening its inaugural season in early January.
The Dream Big Performing Arts Center mainly hosts stand-up comedians but hopes to offer a variety of performing acts in the near future.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by RJ Jackson – one of several regional comedians working with Bell to book ‘Dream Big’– for a chat about the new center.
Comedian RJ Jackson chats with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about the new Dream Big Performing Arts Center
Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.