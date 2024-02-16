© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Addressing the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses

By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST
The prescription stimulant shortage is causing long-term problems for college students with no end in sight.
Stock Up
Since 2022, the U.S. has faced an ongoing shortage of Adderall and other prescription stimulant medications used to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy.

The issue is specifically a challenge for colleges and universities where many students rely on prescription stimulants to help them focus and manage their workload.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently caught up with Gregory Cooper – Associate Director of Psychiatric and Addiction Services at the University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development – to learn more about the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses and how UD is working with students to address it.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick examines the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses with UD's Gregory Cooper

The Green
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
