Addressing the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses
Since 2022, the U.S. has faced an ongoing shortage of Adderall and other prescription stimulant medications used to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy.
The issue is specifically a challenge for colleges and universities where many students rely on prescription stimulants to help them focus and manage their workload.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently caught up with Gregory Cooper – Associate Director of Psychiatric and Addiction Services at the University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development – to learn more about the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses and how UD is working with students to address it.
