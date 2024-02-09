Enlighten Me: What's in store with this year's Super Bowl commercials?
About 70,000 fans will watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in this year’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The rest of us, roughly 100 million people, will watch the CBS broadcast or stream it, and that means Super Bowl commercials.
For the second straight year, the average cost of a 30-second ad spot during the big game is $7 million, a price tag that guarantees an opportunity to reach by far the largest U.S. television audience of the year.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Steve Merino – Owner and Chief Creative Officer of the Wilmington-based ad agency Aloysius Butler and Clark – to learn more about Super Bowl commercials and what to expect this year.
