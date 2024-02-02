Arts Playlist: “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots” at Delaware Art Museum
As a painter, printmaker, scholar, and professor, James Newton wore many hats throughout his life before passing away in 2022.
He left behind a diverse catalog of art, one that you can now experience at the Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots.”
In Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Art Museum Head Curator and Curator of American Art Margaret Winslow to learn more about Newton and the exhibit.
Curator Margaret Winslow breaks down the James Newton exhibit at Delaware Art Museum with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel
Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.