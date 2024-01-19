© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: How public feedback is reshaping the John Dickinson Plantation

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:12 AM EST
The log'd dwelling and mansion on John Dickinson Plantation.
Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs recently held two public forums centered around the John Dickinson Plantation.

One forum was virtual and one was held in person with the ultimate goal of improving the management and interpretation of the plantation and its African Burial Ground.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with site supervisor Gloria Henry to chat about what was learned from the forums.

Site supervisor Gloria Henry chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about the John Dickinson Plantation public forums

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
