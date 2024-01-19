History Matters: How public feedback is reshaping the John Dickinson Plantation
The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs recently held two public forums centered around the John Dickinson Plantation.
One forum was virtual and one was held in person with the ultimate goal of improving the management and interpretation of the plantation and its African Burial Ground.
For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with site supervisor Gloria Henry to chat about what was learned from the forums.
