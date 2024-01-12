© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

'Swiftonomics' and how the University of Delaware is using Taylor Swift to teach economics

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:53 AM EST
Many economists have started referring to Taylor Swift’s economic influence as 'Swiftonomics' and estimate she generates billions for the U.S.

At the University of Delaware, assistant professor of economics Kathryn Bender has introduced a series of workshops examining Swift’s economic impact while making the study of economics and data visualization more accessible.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Bender this week about the workshops and the power of Swiftonomics.

UD professor Kathryn Bender talks about new Taylor Swift-themed economic workshops with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

