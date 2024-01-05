Arts Playlist: “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

Brandywine curator Amanda Burdan previews “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity" with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:07

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kuerner Farm being a part of the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.

The early 19th-century farmhouse and adjacent barn played a key role in the art of Andrew Wyeth for more than 70 years, according to Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan.

“The Kuerner farm was lived in and inhabited by the Kuerner family, and Karl J. Keurner is the third generation of farmers to live on that property," Burdan said. "It’s one of the main sources of inspiration for Andrew and it’s on the National Register of Historic Places for that reason.”

Today, Karl J. Kuerner III continues the artistic tradition at the farmhouse as both an artist and art teacher, and his role in the history of the farmhouse is the focus of the Brandywine's forthcoming exhibit "Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity."

It runs from January 27 – May 19, featuring Kuerner’s work there over the decades.

