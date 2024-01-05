Arts Playlist: “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity” at the Brandywine Museum of Art
For more than 70 years, the Kuerner Farm in Chadds Ford served as a major source of inspiration to Andrew Wyeth. But his lasting impact on the Farm was his mentorship of Karl J. Kuerner III, who continues his work there as both a painter and an art teacher.
The Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art is set to honor the Farm and Kuerner’s artistic endeavors with the exhibition “Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity.”
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine Museum of Art senior curator Amanda Burdan to learn more about Kuerner and the exhibit.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kuerner Farm being a part of the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.
The early 19th-century farmhouse and adjacent barn played a key role in the art of Andrew Wyeth for more than 70 years, according to Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan.
“The Kuerner farm was lived in and inhabited by the Kuerner family, and Karl J. Keurner is the third generation of farmers to live on that property," Burdan said. "It’s one of the main sources of inspiration for Andrew and it’s on the National Register of Historic Places for that reason.”
Today, Karl J. Kuerner III continues the artistic tradition at the farmhouse as both an artist and art teacher, and his role in the history of the farmhouse is the focus of the Brandywine's forthcoming exhibit "Karl J. Kuerner: The Continuity of Creativity."
It runs from January 27 – May 19, featuring Kuerner’s work there over the decades.
