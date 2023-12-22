© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: A conversation with the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware

By Karl Lengel
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
Stephen Beaudoin takes over in February next year as the Music School of Delaware's President and CEO.

The Music School of Delaware has a new President and CEO.

A Missouri-born experienced arts leader, Stephen Beaudoin takes over in February next year as the Music School prepares to celebrate its centennial.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with Beaudoin to discuss his new role and what he hopes to accomplish at the helm of the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation.

Stephen Beaudoin discusses his new role as the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
