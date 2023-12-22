Arts Playlist: A conversation with the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware
The Music School of Delaware has a new President and CEO.
A Missouri-born experienced arts leader, Stephen Beaudoin takes over in February next year as the Music School prepares to celebrate its centennial.
For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with Beaudoin to discuss his new role and what he hopes to accomplish at the helm of the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation.
Stephen Beaudoin discusses his new role as the new President and CEO of the Music School of Delaware
