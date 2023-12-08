How to make your holidays a little more merry and bright by not overspending
We’re in the midst of the biggest spending season of the year, but you can enjoy the holidays and buy great gifts for others without draining your wallet.
The ability to manage your budget effectively and understand your finances can go a long way, from saving for education or retirement to using credit responsibly.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with Nan J. Morrison – President and CEO of the Council for Economic Education, a nonprofit educating students in the U.S. about personal finance and economics – to learn more about the value of financial literacy.
