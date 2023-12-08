Breaking down the University of Delaware’s move to FBS, Conference USA
The University of Delaware is taking the plunge, moving its storied football program up from the lower Football Championship Subdivision to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.
Football and most of UD’s other sports will head to Conference USA in 2025.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini for more on why UD is making this move now and what comes next.
