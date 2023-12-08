© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Breaking down the University of Delaware’s move to FBS, Conference USA

By Tom Byrne
Published December 8, 2023
The University of Delaware's football program is moving up to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision and will join Conference USA.
University of Delaware
The University of Delaware's football program is moving up to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision and will join Conference USA.

The University of Delaware is taking the plunge, moving its storied football program up from the lower Football Championship Subdivision to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.

Football and most of UD’s other sports will head to Conference USA in 2025.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini for more on why UD is making this move now and what comes next.

Sportswriter Kevin Tresolini breaks down UD Athletic's move to the FBS with Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
