© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: A special weekend for Wilmington-based folk artist Eunice LaFate

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published December 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST
Eunice LaFate is the featured artist at the first Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts in Wilmington.
Eunice LaFate
Eunice LaFate is the featured artist at the first Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts in Wilmington.

Eunice LaFate has been an educator, writer, storyteller, and public speaker, among other things, but the one constant during her 40 years as a Wilmington resident has been her art.

Born in Jamaica, LaFate is a self-taught artist whose works have revolved around her life, diversity, and cultural heritage. To celebrate her decades of work, LaFate is displaying her art as the featured artist at the Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts at the Chase Center in Wilmington on December 16 and 17.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel spoke with LaFate about her work and life in Wilmington.

Wilmington folk Artist Eunice LaFate discusses her artwork and life with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon