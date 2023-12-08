Arts Playlist: A special weekend for Wilmington-based folk artist Eunice LaFate
Eunice LaFate has been an educator, writer, storyteller, and public speaker, among other things, but the one constant during her 40 years as a Wilmington resident has been her art.
Born in Jamaica, LaFate is a self-taught artist whose works have revolved around her life, diversity, and cultural heritage. To celebrate her decades of work, LaFate is displaying her art as the featured artist at the Brandywine Holiday Festival of the Arts at the Chase Center in Wilmington on December 16 and 17.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel spoke with LaFate about her work and life in Wilmington.
Wilmington folk Artist Eunice LaFate discusses her artwork and life with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel
