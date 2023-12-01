Examining the potential health risks of taking weight loss drugs
From celebrities touting their effectiveness to TikTokers showing off results, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are being praised as weight-loss miracles.
But those drugs are extremely expensive and originally designed for patients with Type 2 diabetes, and when people can't afford to keep taking them, they rebound and regain the weight that was lost.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with Kim Hyatt – a registered dietitian specializing in obesity medicine with Beebe Healthcare – about so-called weight loss drugs and the concerns around using them.
