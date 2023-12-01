© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Examining the potential health risks of taking weight loss drugs

By Kyle McKinnon
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST
There are plenty of considerations that are needed for patients interested in using weight loss drugs.
From celebrities touting their effectiveness to TikTokers showing off results, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are being praised as weight-loss miracles.

But those drugs are extremely expensive and originally designed for patients with Type 2 diabetes, and when people can't afford to keep taking them, they rebound and regain the weight that was lost.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with Kim Hyatt – a registered dietitian specializing in obesity medicine with Beebe Healthcare – about so-called weight loss drugs and the concerns around using them.

Dietitian Kim Hyatt discusses the concerns around weight loss drugs with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
