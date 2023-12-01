© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: “The Night Before Christmas” at Historic Odessa

By Karl Lengel
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
“The Night Before Christmas" is on display at the Historic Odessa Foundation until the year of the year.
Karl Lengel
/
Delaware Public Media
“The Night Before Christmas" is on display at the Historic Odessa Foundation until the year of the year.

This year, the Historic Odessa Foundation’s 35th annual holiday celebration is commemorating the bicentennial of the timeless Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

Scenes from the poem are arranged in rooms on a tour at Historic Odessa’s 249-year-old Corbit-Sharp House; open to the public through Dec. 31.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel recently paid a visit to Historic Odessa to check out its holiday display, and sat down with curator Brian Miller for more on how the exhibit came together.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews Historic Odessa's holiday display with curator Brian Miller

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel