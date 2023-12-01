Arts Playlist: “The Night Before Christmas” at Historic Odessa
This year, the Historic Odessa Foundation’s 35th annual holiday celebration is commemorating the bicentennial of the timeless Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas.”
Scenes from the poem are arranged in rooms on a tour at Historic Odessa’s 249-year-old Corbit-Sharp House; open to the public through Dec. 31.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel recently paid a visit to Historic Odessa to check out its holiday display, and sat down with curator Brian Miller for more on how the exhibit came together.
