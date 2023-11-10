The Green – November 10, 2023

Delaware, other states sue Meta over social media impact on kids’ mental health

Delaware and dozens of other states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over claims that its social media platforms harm young people's mental health and contribute to the youth mental health crisis.

The lawsuit alleges Meta routinely collects data on kids under 13-years-old without parental consent and deliberately designs features that addict children.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with kids and technology expert Devorah Heitner – author of the new book “Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World” – about Meta’s lawsuit and the link between children's mental health and social media.

How socioeconomic, racial, and insurance disparities affect teenagers who need scoliosis surgery

Teenagers who are Black and of lower socioeconomic status have major complications after surgery for the most common type of scoliosis.

That’s according to a new study published by Nemours Children’s Health, which also found the same black and low-income teenage patients are more likely to return to the Emergency Department within 90 days of surgery.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by Dr. Suken Shah – the study’s senior author and pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Nemours Children’s Health – to learn more about the disparities in scoliosis surgery.

2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Understanding Delaware’s changing demographics

This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

In this episode, Ed Ratledge – Director of the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography and Survey Research – examines the First State’s demographic shifts and the issues communities face as those demographics change.