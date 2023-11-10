© 2023 Delaware Public Media
How socioeconomic, racial, and insurance disparities affect teenagers who need scoliosis surgery

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
Socioeconomic, racial, and insurance disparities affect teens before and after scoliosis surgery.
Teenagers who are Black and of lower socioeconomic status have major complications after surgery for the most common type of scoliosis.

That’s according to a new study published by Nemours Children’s Health, which also found the same black and low-income teenage patients are more likely to return to the Emergency Department within 90 days of surgery.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by Dr. Suken Shah – the study’s senior author and pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Nemours Children’s Health – to learn more about the disparities in scoliosis surgery.

Nemours Children’s Health's Dr. Suken Shah discusses disparities in scoliosis surgery with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
