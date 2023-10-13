The Green – October 13, 2023

Delaware unveils revamped ‘Help Is Here’ website with additional substance abuse and mental illness resources

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is relaunching its ‘Help Is Here’ website.

After months of listening sessions and focus groups, the redesigned site serves as the First State’s comprehensive resource for those seeking help for substance use disorder or mental illness, as well as family members, community organizations, and health care providers.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down this week with Katie Capelli – epidemiologist in DPH’s Office of Health Crisis Response – to talk about the revamped Help Is Here site.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with epidemiologist Katie Capelli about the new Help Is Here site Listen • 12:28

Addressing gun terminology and how word choice can help end mental health stigmas

The word “triggered” has been used for decades to describe a situation someone with PTSD faces when reminded of a traumatic experience.

But as gun violence in the U.S. becomes more prevalent, some experts say certain terminology like “triggered” is becoming problematic.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with Anne Slease – Strategic Manager of Mental Health Initiatives at the University of Delaware and Co-Founder of the Mental Health Literacy Collaborative – and Traci Murphy – Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence – about how the right words can empower someone's ability to heal and help end stigmas around mental health.

Anne Slease and Traci Murphy examine gun terminology and mental health stigmas with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki Listen • 12:58

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Rooted” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

Spending time with family or loved ones on a nice walk, bike ride, or picnic outside can help strengthen a relationship.

To honor that enduring bond of nature and family, the Brandywine Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition called “Rooted: Children and Nature in Contemporary Children’s Book Illustration.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland – award-winning artist and illustration teacher at the Maryland Institute College of Art – for more on the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the "Rooted" exhibit with Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland Listen • 11:28

History Matters: New project highlights Delaware’s LGBTQ+ history

Many LGBTQ+ stories have never been told or faded with time because lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender people were living hidden in plain sight for hundreds of years.

To help shine a light on those lost stories, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is rolling out a new project, “LGBTQ+ History of Delaware: We Have Always Been Here,” which explores the people, places, and key artifacts that have shaped queer history in the First State.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Meg Hutchins – Engagement and Collections Manager for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs – about the new project.