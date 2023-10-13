© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

History Matters: New project highlights Delaware’s LGBTQ+ history

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
The banner for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs' new project "LGBTQ+ History of Delaware: We Have Always Been Here.”

Many LGBTQ+ stories have never been told or faded with time because lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender people were living hidden in plain sight for hundreds of years.

To help shine a light on those lost stories, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is rolling out a new project, “LGBTQ+ History of Delaware: We Have Always Been Here,” which explores the people, places, and key artifacts that have shaped queer history in the First State.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Meg Hutchins – Engagement and Collections Manager for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs – about the new project.

Engagement and Collections Manager Meg Hutchins explains the “LGBTQ+ History of Delaware" project with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

Visit the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs for more on the "LGBTQ+ History of Delaware" project.

