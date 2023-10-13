Addressing gun terminology and how word choice can help end mental health stigmas
The word “triggered” has been used for decades to describe a situation someone with PTSD faces when reminded of a traumatic experience.
But as gun violence in the U.S. becomes more prevalent, some experts say certain terminology like “triggered” is becoming problematic.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with Anne Slease – Strategic Manager of Mental Health Initiatives at the University of Delaware and Co-Founder of the Mental Health Literacy Collaborative – and Traci Murphy – Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence – about how the right words can empower someone's ability to heal and help end stigmas around mental health.
Anne Slease and Traci Murphy examine gun terminology and mental health stigmas with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Visit the following links for more information: