Enlighten Me: NPR host Steve Inskeep shares lessons from Abraham Lincoln in new book 'Differ We Must'
Abraham Lincoln is regarded as one of the best presidents in U.S. history, but in his new book “Differ We Must,” NPR's Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep reminds us the 16th president needed more than the wise and eloquent words he’s remembered for to meet the challenges of his time; Lincoln was also a deft politician.
With an eye on partisanship and division in present-day American politics, Inskeep writes about a series of 16 encounters Lincoln had with people who disagreed with him, and how he navigated and utilized those encounters even if he didn’t win someone over.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Inskeep to discuss his new book and what we can learn from these 16 Lincoln encounters.
