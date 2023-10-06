© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: NPR host Steve Inskeep shares lessons from Abraham Lincoln in new book 'Differ We Must'

By Tom Byrne
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
Steve Inskeep
Abraham Lincoln is regarded as one of the best presidents in U.S. history, but in his new book “Differ We Must,” NPR's Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep reminds us the 16th president needed more than the wise and eloquent words he’s remembered for to meet the challenges of his time; Lincoln was also a deft politician.

With an eye on partisanship and division in present-day American politics, Inskeep writes about a series of 16 encounters Lincoln had with people who disagreed with him, and how he navigated and utilized those encounters even if he didn’t win someone over.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Inskeep to discuss his new book and what we can learn from these 16 Lincoln encounters.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with NPR host Steve Inskeep about his new book 'Differ We Must'

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
