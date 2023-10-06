© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artist Jill Althouse-Wood

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood and one of her painting's 'Self Love.'
Jill Althouse-Wood
Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood and one of her painting's 'Self Love.'

Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood uses diverse and distinctive paintings to describe the journey she believes many people have undertaken in recent years.

Her work is now being featured in the Delaware Division of the Arts “Award Winners XXIII exhibit,” which showcases a wide variety of art, literature, and music from local artists.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Althouse-Wood to learn more about her work.

Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood discusses her work with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon