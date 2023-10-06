Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artist Jill Althouse-Wood
Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood uses diverse and distinctive paintings to describe the journey she believes many people have undertaken in recent years.
Her work is now being featured in the Delaware Division of the Arts “Award Winners XXIII exhibit,” which showcases a wide variety of art, literature, and music from local artists.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Althouse-Wood to learn more about her work.
Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood discusses her work with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel
