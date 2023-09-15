© 2023 Delaware Public Media
First-ever action plan addresses rising drowning rates in the U.S.

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Water Safety USA recently released a 10-year action plan that aims to reduce drownings in the U.S.

A coalition of experts at Water Safety USA released a first-ever 10-year action plan to reduce drownings, calling the estimated 4,000 people who die by drowning a year across the country a public health crisis.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Adam Katchmarchi – executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and member of Water Safety USA – about the report and its findings.

Water Safety USA member Adam Katchmarchi discusses his group's action plan with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
