First-ever action plan addresses rising drowning rates in the U.S.
A coalition of experts at Water Safety USA released a first-ever 10-year action plan to reduce drownings, calling the estimated 4,000 people who die by drowning a year across the country a public health crisis.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Adam Katchmarchi – executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and member of Water Safety USA – about the report and its findings.
Water Safety USA member Adam Katchmarchi discusses his group's action plan with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon